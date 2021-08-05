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Required to dump oil..
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122 views • August 05, 2021
Who wants us under control? Why do they want us believing lies? First kill most of crops went out to all our farmers.
Now dump the oil.
Shipping being told to stay at arrival locations. What is going on?
Now dump the oil.
Shipping being told to stay at arrival locations. What is going on?
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