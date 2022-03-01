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Muslim Terrorists Are Already in Senior Levels of the Federal Government
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100 views • March 01, 2022
Many Muslim terrorists are already in senior levels of our federal government according to John Guandolo, founder of Understanding the Threat. He went on to tell The New American’s Alex Newman at the We Stand America event on the Texas-Mexico border that all of the Muslims in senior advisory positions in the current Biden administration are hostile to the United States. How does this happen? The answer is that Marxists, communists, and socialists work together with Muslims that are hostile to the U.S. in our local, state, and national governments to promote each other into higher and higher positions.
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