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Part 11, Heaven 🤔 What is that? Like New York City Floating on a Cloud? 🙄
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20 views • March 22, 2022
Maybe we should know something about the place we all want to go to "someday". Do ya' think? Does the truth make any difference to this hope? What if the "hope" seeds I plant grow a rutabaga when I really want watermelon?
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