Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PFIZER & THE COVENANT WITH DEATH -- DR. JAMES THORP
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
180 Subscribers
78 views
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. James Thorp is a fighter and he can't be bought. He has 40 years of experience and he's got the goods on Pfizer and the death cult that pushed the bioweapon ob humanity. These are the FACTS and the facts are beyond dispute. Powerful forces entered into a covenant with death - and this is the real story about the bioweapon masquerading as a "vaccine".

Keywords
sgt reportdr james thorpphizer and the covenant with death

