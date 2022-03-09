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CDC bribed corporate media with $1 BILLION to push covid vaccine misinformation
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234 views • March 09, 2022
CDC bribed corporate media with $1 BILLION to push covid vaccine misinformation
The American Government and [DS] have become experts at covering up the truth. With Non-Disclosures, Sealed Indictments, Gag Orders, and Classified Redactions are all used to hide the truth.
Talk about a stolen election and you are banned. Talk about how face masks don't work and you will be banned. Speak about how the Covid vaccines do not work and actually cause more harm then good, and you will be banned. It is easy to see, that only the Truth gets banned. So if Russia is getting banned, where do you think the truth can be found?
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/22d5d7bc-ea18-420d-9568-376dd2aca72d
The American Government and [DS] have become experts at covering up the truth. With Non-Disclosures, Sealed Indictments, Gag Orders, and Classified Redactions are all used to hide the truth.
Talk about a stolen election and you are banned. Talk about how face masks don't work and you will be banned. Speak about how the Covid vaccines do not work and actually cause more harm then good, and you will be banned. It is easy to see, that only the Truth gets banned. So if Russia is getting banned, where do you think the truth can be found?
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/22d5d7bc-ea18-420d-9568-376dd2aca72d
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