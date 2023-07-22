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Preacher suffers VAXX poison induced heart attack & quintuple bypass surgery
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
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324 views • July 22, 2023

https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1680370189618098180

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Curtis L Johnson
March 10, 2021
"#1! GOT IT DONE!!!
After researching, praying, and considering everything, as soon as the opportunity opened up, I dropped everything, got in the car and got the 1st dose of this vaccine.
IF you are cleared by your doctor to get it, I encourage you to make it happen."
###
@curtisljohnson67
"LORD I THANK YOU 🙏🏾🙌🏾
❤️‍🔥On Tuesday 2/21, I felt an annoying heartburn that Tums wouldn’t resolve this time. I found an Urgent Care and the assistant said my stats were alarming, that they immediately called an ambulance, and that I was actively having a heart attack right now.❤️‍🩹
At ER, I was taken immediately to the 3rd floor for pre-op 👀 My wife @lalanay met me in that room. We were both in extreme peace with no fear whatsoever. I was put to sleep for the next 18 hours.
When I woke up, I was told I had just endured a nearly 6 hour, 6 Bypass Emergency Heart Surgery that had 95% blockage of the ‘widow maker’ artery. 👀👀
For the next 6 days in ICU, my wife and I are told that the recovery has been remarkably unheard of in over 20 years of CDICU.🙌🏾🙌🏾
On Monday, 2/27 I was sent home from ICU after 6 days.🙌🏾🙌🏾
Pic 1) The night of surgery. When I finally saw this pic, I burst into tears 🥹.
Pic 2) Monday 2/27, home relieving myself from several jobs/responsibilities and preparing to rest!
3) Thursday 3/2 resting and relaxing and thanking God for His amazing and Supernatural grace that KEPT me and my family in PERFECT PEACE and no fear whatsoever from the beginning to this day! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 He is a KEEPER!! 💨💨
I will forever magnify the names of My God, Jehovah Shalom- my Supernatural Peace, and Jehovah-Rophe, My Supernatural Healer! He is STILL working Miracles!!
🏃🏾‍♂️💨💨 TO GOD BE THE GLORY FOR THE THINGS HE HAS DONE!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
###
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CpYZVW9uKTm/
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/@ValleyBrookOutreach
https://www.facebookDOTcom/ValleyBrookOutreach
https://www.facebookDOTcom/charla.johnson.94/videos/749171830054798
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pastah/posts/pfbid02WameKBUZTwC94AtQ1EVS8ExRKYdy3EFvmwqXRk9osRtmuz9XwpjYDVNeUwRDvts9l
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pastah/posts/pfbid0E3oEp1gpit4oy2RtvuZR4hcb9nw3KYuzdUj556xf7rX5516TJS2fFexPLNidLRG8l
https://www.facebookDOTcom/pastah/posts/pfbid02w6o5p7symBJ3RV4fXExCVuKTNxHcSKvngsnFFe6bCN4uZzwzhxEpJG4kdiEmXa3fl
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