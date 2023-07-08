08.07.23 Morning Musings w Agave Ed

Just an impromptu riff session as I spin back up for more casts. The weather has been odd this year, and the Crows are back early & vocal. Odd things for an odd year my friends.Big 3 friends

Skal

Agave Ed & E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

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