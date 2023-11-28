Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Market Ultra Update: Big Week For The Fed Calendar [EP10]
channel image
The Resistance 1776
3438 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
3 views
Published a day ago

MARKET ULTRAPETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ

MONDAY NOV. 27 2023

EPISODE #10


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter


MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:

• https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075


TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:

• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132


TIME MARKERS:

00:03:16:26: GLOBAL FED SPEAK

00:12:27:15: DOLLAR

00:14:33:23: GOLD ACTIVE

00:16:05:13: GOLD

00:17:26:23: SILVER

00:18:37:27: YIELD PRICE

00:21:04:04: YIELD PRICE (CONT)

00:24:05:23: JAPAENSE YEN FUTURES

00:25:08:00: CRUDE OIL

00:27:04:03: CRUDE OIL - WEEKLY

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket