X22 REPORT Ep. 2916b - Biden/[DS] Are Building The [FF] Narrative, Obama Panics, Scavino Sends A Message

The [DS] is panicking, they know they are going to lose the midterms and they are going to cheat on a grand scale. The military is most likely monitoring the elections. The [DS] is now setting up a [FF] narrative, they are pushing chaos, this is why they continue to point out that Trump supporters are dangerous and violent. They are projecting what they really are onto the Trump supporters. Scavino reminds us that the NG can work with the military when certain conditions are met.

