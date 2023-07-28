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UFO's exist I AM is Real
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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41 views • July 28, 2023

Women of SSP

https://www.brighteon.com/5965a6df-971a-4160-a372-1a20c18c5567

🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

PLAYLISTS: Youtube 
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
👑 KNOCKING AT YOUR DOOR ⌛️PREPARE NOW!!!
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbmitjHjE9md8SksGH_N-CP

MUST WATCH !!! 🔴Gotthard tunnel & CERN 
https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

YouTube daily AWAKENING LINKS:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
☄️Destroyer system/planetX/chemtrails:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw
🔭 Untold History:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp
📜 Latest Judgements:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYUiu-Y3qiEnlExmhwCN9ji
🙏🏻Special letter for the hard to reach 
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8mjvwECgpwHOExjdm9kUjZ6b0U/view?resourcekey=0-8Yk_kLp2NXDCdC7VvCVI-Q

Wikileaks Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/

7π • π^7
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17

PLATFORMS:
GO TO PLAYLISTS on Youtube:
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Youtube spirituality:
https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM
Youtube Independent Gazette:
https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM
UGETube Archive:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

Blondie Broadcast 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
Podvine podcast:
https://podvine.com/link/3709161
social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
https://twitter.com/LuvCampDelta

📻 Instead of news propaganda listen here
Mae Brussell 1922-1988 / audio archives:
http://maebrussell.com/

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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