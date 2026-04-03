IRGC Day 35 briefing, Operation True Promise 4: US fighter jet was shot down over central Iran & 2nd fighter jet was struck south of Qeshm Island & sank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adding: Another Black Hawk was hit during today's CSAR mission to recover the downed F-15E.
IRGC Day 35 briefing, Operation True Promise 4:
"Following Trump's false claims that Iran's air defense was completely destroyed — one US fighter jet was shot down over central Iran. It was completely obliterated. Search operations are ongoing."
A second US fighter jet was struck south of Qeshm Island and sank into the Persian Gulf.
Additional strikes:
🔸 Western Tel Aviv and Eilat struck with long-range missiles
🔸 40+ points across Tel Aviv hit with Khorramshahr multi-warhead missiles
🔸 Ramat David air base near Haifa struck
🔸 Covert gathering of US pilots and flight engineers outside bases in UAE struck — significant casualties reported
🔸 Amazon AWS + Oracle cloud infrastructure in UAE destroyed
🔸 US amphibious vessels at Az Zubara port destroyed
🔸 Jabal al-Dukhan long-range radar site in Bahrain destroyed
🔸 US positions in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait struck
🔸 Bahrain's largest aluminum factory hit
Adding:
Bad day for the USAF
Today's reported incidents:
➡️F-15E (48th Fighter Wing) — Shot down in southwestern Iran. Pilot rescued; WSO still missing.
➡️A-10C Thunderbolt II — Shot down and crashed into the Persian Gulf. Pilot reportedly recovered.
➡️2X HH-60G Pave Hawk — Hit during CSAR mission, one crash-landed across the border in Iraq. All crew reportedly rescued.
Other incidents:
➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 10:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.
➡️F-16CJ "Wild Weasel" (F-16C Block 50/52, SEAD configuration) — Emergency squawk 7700 over Saudi Arabia near the Iraqi border around 15:00 UTC; later disappeared from FlightRadar.
➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 19:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.
@DD Geopolitics