IRGC Day 35 briefing, Operation True Promise 4: US fighter jet was shot down over central Iran & 2nd fighter jet was struck south of Qeshm Island & sank

Adding: Another Black Hawk was hit during today's CSAR mission to recover the downed F-15E.

IRGC Day 35 briefing, Operation True Promise 4:

"Following Trump's false claims that Iran's air defense was completely destroyed — one US fighter jet was shot down over central Iran. It was completely obliterated. Search operations are ongoing."

A second US fighter jet was struck south of Qeshm Island and sank into the Persian Gulf.

Additional strikes:

🔸 Western Tel Aviv and Eilat struck with long-range missiles

🔸 40+ points across Tel Aviv hit with Khorramshahr multi-warhead missiles

🔸 Ramat David air base near Haifa struck

🔸 Covert gathering of US pilots and flight engineers outside bases in UAE struck — significant casualties reported

🔸 Amazon AWS + Oracle cloud infrastructure in UAE destroyed

🔸 US amphibious vessels at Az Zubara port destroyed

🔸 Jabal al-Dukhan long-range radar site in Bahrain destroyed

🔸 US positions in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait struck

🔸 Bahrain's largest aluminum factory hit

Adding:

Bad day for the USAF

Today's reported incidents:

➡️F-15E (48th Fighter Wing) — Shot down in southwestern Iran. Pilot rescued; WSO still missing.

➡️A-10C Thunderbolt II — Shot down and crashed into the Persian Gulf. Pilot reportedly recovered.

➡️2X HH-60G Pave Hawk — Hit during CSAR mission, one crash-landed across the border in Iraq. All crew reportedly rescued.

Other incidents:

➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 10:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.

➡️F-16CJ "Wild Weasel" (F-16C Block 50/52, SEAD configuration) — Emergency squawk 7700 over Saudi Arabia near the Iraqi border around 15:00 UTC; later disappeared from FlightRadar.

➡️KC-135R Stratotanker — Emergency squawk 7700 around 19:00 UTC near Tel Aviv.



@DD Geopolitics