Tonight’s show:
Redirected by god
Steve Hemphill
God called Steve—a man with an entirely different view of theology—to a ministry he could never have foreseen. It has turned into something no one could have predicted.
Join me tonight for part one of an amazing interview, as you see how God still calls those who aren’t quite prepared… and what happens when a man steps up… and God makes it happen, in ways so unexpected it will take your breath away.
His humble heart will truly touch you.
His level of obedience will challenge
each of you to do the same
when you’re called out of your own comfort zone.
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com
The show dives deep into the journey of personal liberation, exploring what it truly means to live life on your own terms, through the power of God. Through a mix of solo reflections, guest interviews, biblical mandates, and real-life stories.
Tune in Daily at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio
at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.
Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"
2:55When A Mystery Changes Your Life
5:08Battle Plan
7:31A Weapon Separate From Prayer
10:37Does The Church Fight Against Spiritual Warfare?
13:29Prayer Plus
14:43Generational Curses
16:17Burying Idols in Walls
20:15What Are the Stakes - 16 Bible Verses
24:45It's All God!
25:35Supernatural Stories I've Heard
26:46Ask God To Show You A New Weapon