Redirected by god
Total Freedom!
4 followers
Follow
5 views • 20 hours ago

Total freedom is now on

Roku & amazon fire

I’ll get you the link soon!

 

Tonight’s show:

Redirected by god

 

Steve Hemphill

 

God called Steve—a man with an entirely different view of theology—to a ministry he could never have foreseen. It has turned into something no one could have predicted.

 

Join me tonight for part one of an amazing interview, as you see how God still calls those who aren’t quite prepared… and what happens when a man steps up… and God makes it happen, in ways so unexpected it will take your breath away.

His humble heart will truly touch you.

His level of obedience will challenge

each of you to do the same

when you’re called out of your own comfort zone.

 


Thanks for supporting my ministry!

 

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com

The show dives deep into the journey of personal liberation, exploring what it truly means to live life on your own terms, through the power of God. Through a mix of solo reflections, guest interviews, biblical mandates, and real-life stories.

 

Tune in Daily at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

 

Don't miss your chance to start your journey toward a life without limits!"

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me: [email protected]

If you like this show, please support it, so it can continue.

Donations @ www.rinalynn.com

 

 


 

 

 

 

Keywords
faithspiritual warfareangelspaganismdeath angelstakessteve hemphillrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomtake back the land
Chapters

2:55When A Mystery Changes Your Life

5:08Battle Plan

7:31A Weapon Separate From Prayer

10:37Does The Church Fight Against Spiritual Warfare?

13:29Prayer Plus

14:43Generational Curses

16:17Burying Idols in Walls

20:15What Are the Stakes - 16 Bible Verses

24:45It's All God!

25:35Supernatural Stories I've Heard

26:46Ask God To Show You A New Weapon

