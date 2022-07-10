For Creams to Work with the Skin, Pharmacist Ben Says You Need Philosophy, Too

Ben Fuchs - Pharmacist and inventor, Truth Treatment Systems

TruthTreatments.com





Many with acne, wrinkles, burns, or other skin issues are tired of creams that don’t work or have side effects. Just as many want a more holistic approach to healthcare than just getting a prescription, dermatologists and pharmacists are realizing the next generation of medicinal creams have to work more effectively with the entire skin organ – not just the skin’s surface – as well as the rest of the body.





Dr. Fuchs takes it a step further. He understands that what manifests through the skin also has to do with a person’s mental state and overall health – and will discuss his philosophy on what a patient needs to do to take better control of their health, and life in general.





After discovering that most commercial skin contained unhealthy toxins, Dr. Fuchs, following decades of pharmacy work, developed products that contained no fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils, or fragrances. Today, the market is leaning on him in a big way to offer wholesale anti-aging and natural skin health products for estheticians, dermatologists, physicians, plastic surgeons, and integrative pharmacies.





As a pharmacist, Dr. Fuchs believes “compounding” – where pharmacies make their own “custom-ordered” products for people, is key to medicine’s future. Of course, this personalized medicine approach has fallen out of political favor in the past few years, as universally pushed jabs, mandates, and deadly CV-19 hospital protocols continue to decimate the population. And this brings us to Dr. Fuchs’ philosophy.





The human being of the future will not tolerate politicized, one-size-fits-all medicine because it does not work. Dr. Fuchs would like to see Americans begin to approach health with the view of the scholars of old, and he paints a picture of the glorious health market that could await us – if we just stop accepting the failing and sub-par status quo.