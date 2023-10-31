Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iran Mocks U.S.Terrorists Over Attacks On Troops In Middle East Amid Israel-Hamas War
channel image
White Knight
9 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

ran has lashed out at the U.S. and blamed the attacks on American troops in Middle East on its "wrong policies." Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson told the U.S. that "you sow what you reap" as he urged Joe Biden to stop supporting Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, the U.S. said that its troops have been targeted 23 times in Iraq and Syria

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket