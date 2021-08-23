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Masks Don't Stop Transmission
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24 views • August 23, 2021
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, in response to a previous pandemic, masks do not work to stop transmission of a virus, and she explains why. Masks still don't work, but the public health community has forgotten this, and are being pressured to present a false narrative.
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