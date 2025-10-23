QUARTZ IS SAP!

Just to be clear... In this video I am NOT suggesting that ALL quartz originally began as sap. I have made numerous videos on the subject of what I took to calling #BIOGEOLOGY, and have presented my hypothesis that FAT, NERVE, DISC, LIGAMENT, TENDON, and even BLOOD PLASMA can ALSO petrify to quartz in varying forms.





Quartz crystals also grow, and can even be produced in laboratory settings. Clearly crystal grow, and given the right conditions sometimes very quickly. It appears there are a variety of ways in which quartz can manifest.





I also neglected to mention in the video that, in my opinion, with its moh's hardness of 2-2.5 AMBER can hardly be considered to PETRIFIED. It is extremely soft compared to Quartz (moh's 7) or DIAMOND (moh's 10). Which begs the question... is amber really petrified, or is it simply dried out and hardened sap?





This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.

Biblical Tree Remains, Petrified Sap (Quartz)

• https://youtu.be/DXsFE5DH23I

How To Make Ruby in a Microwave

• https://www.youtube.com/clip/UgkxF7CJ1-s0k_X1ajGA9DYD4-Pp4hy040cN





Making Electrets

• https://youtu.be/1DR-tTU8uIM

