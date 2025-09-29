Norbert Heuser : About caffeine addiction - are you aware of it?

Norbert Heuser who never drank coffee in his life states that the most consumed drugs in this world are caffeine and sugar.

Yes, drugs.





As they are legal they are not in the public eye for being dangerous. EVERY drug and addiction harms your health. As a health- and lifecoach Norbert worked with clients who had addictions like caffeine, alcohol, food addictions … He turned himself into a coffee addict to find out the problems of withdrawal of caffeine.





In his book “Every Coffee Drinker is a Drug addict” Norbert explains all there is to it and how caffeine consumption makes you sick. Most people who drink any form of caffeine like in coffee, soda pops, energy drinks, black, white and green teas are addicted and they are not aware of it.





Please read his book and find out for yourself. Apart from this book Norbert explains about topics like the danger of Cell Phone and Wi-Fi, Tattoos, Piercings and many other health related topics hardly explained in the big media.





For more information go to : https://improveyourlifewithnorbert.com





Also go to my telegram channel:

t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser





You can also contact me on Telegram:

https://t.me/+XXjOs3jFrSw5ZWEy





Would you like a confidential conversation? then call me at the phone number below:





Norbert Heuser

CEO

IPC USA Corp

727 - 470 2134





https://improveyourlife.us

https://improveyourlife.us/webinar/