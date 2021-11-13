Out of Darkness (Extended Version) 2016

Out of Darkness is a full-length three-part documentary by director Amadeuz Christ, examining the untold history of African people, the African cultural contribution to the nations of the world, and the events that have contributed to the condition of African people today. Out of Darkness will explore the Nubian/Kushitic origins of Nile Valley Civilization, contact between Africa and the Americas since the times of antiquity, as well as the influence of the Moors in Europe leading to Europe’s intellectual Renaissance. In addition, the film will analyze the history of modern-day racism, the concept of “white supremacy,” the impact of Hip Hop as a social movement, and the idea of nationhood.In the Extended Version see the full director's cut of Out of Darkness, with five additional chapters (Burden of Proof, Out of Afrika, Post-Trauma, Illusion of Inclusion, & Illuminati) not shown in the Theatrical Version. These additional chapters further detail the Kushitic origins of Ancient Kemet (Egypt), explore the contact between Ancient Africa and Ancient America, as well as the psychology of multi-generational trauma and its relation to the history of white supremacy.Out of Darkness is narrated by Prof. Kaba Kamene and co-stars Dr. Umar Johnson, Dr. Claud Anderson, Tim Wise, Prof. James Small, Dr. Joy DeGruy, Anthony Browder, Sabir Bey, Atlantis Browder, and Taj Tarik Bey.Watch in HD