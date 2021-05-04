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Time for a New Renaissance as Artists Become Shills for Medical Tyranny Propaganda
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20 views • May 04, 2021
Gerald Celente guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the culture of fear and authoritarianism being pushed by the artists who used to promote thinking for yourself.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6090907ea2f04a0b890cda86
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6090907ea2f04a0b890cda86
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