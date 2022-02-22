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True History of The United States
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209 views • February 22, 2022
Free market capitalism shouldn't be condemned for today's economic problems, since we haven't had free market capitalism for more than 100 years, when the Money Masters seized control of our nation's Monetary System. What was once the level playing field of a free market; an American System of economics that, at one time, was the envy of the world, because it provided economic independence and prosperity to Americans, has been replaced by a centrally-controlled system of British mercantilism called "free trade," which is being operated by and for the sole benefit of an oligarchy. What we have today is "monopoly capitalism."
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