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The Secret to Financial Freedom: Understanding the Cash-Flow Quadrant Concept
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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114 views • May 08, 2022

(En espanol, visit: tinyurl.com/ElCuardrantDelFlujoDelDinero . To share this, use: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101. Video going over "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author, Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-flow Quadrant" concept.

3 things are FOR SURE in life:

1. you were born

2. you're gonna die, &

3. if you keep getting a paycheck or be self-employed as a small business owner, you'll NEVER, EVER have the time (& the $) 2 do what u really want 2 do, NOW!

(unless u: 1. win the lottery/Powerball/Publisher's Clearinghouse

2. inherit lots of $, or

3. marry someone rich) To RE-CONDITION your thinking about how 2 earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

If you realize that you MUST transition into the “B” quadrant in order to get ahead in life, financially, then watch a video about a business model & industry within that quadrant that has the BEST risk vs. reward ratio and pays out more than USD$200,000,000 every single day to its worldwide marketers: tinyurl.com/ASmarterWayToWork

💲💵 👑 To further re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/ProfitsMakeYouRich OR tinyurl.com/BuildPiplelines

To learn how to "drive" in the MLM industry, visit: tinyurl.com/The45SecondPresentationVideo

ONLY AFTER you've decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS OWNER -- and have chosen the MLM industry as the best business model that will get you to FREEdom much SOONER than any job or small business, schedule a FREE dream lifestyle coaching call w/ Pro Network Marketing Coach since 2003, DannyZen, by filling-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

or leaving me a VM at my landline #: 786.441.2727, e-mail: [email protected], OR [email protected]

Some specific financial "vehicles" that could get you to time FREEdom!

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway by

bio-mats.com/danny

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry or tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo by TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid by OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

To learn about the World’s FIRST Narrow-Band 95% Ultraviolet B (UVB) Vitamin D Light Therapy System, visit my LumaNova (formerly known as Enyrgy) affiliate link at:

luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

$$$To help others reduce their risk of all cancers AND risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

To your FREEdom,

Danny Zen

Keywords
robert kiyosakirich dad poor dadfinancial conceptsthe 4 kinds of people in businesscash-flow quadrant
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