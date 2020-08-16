President Trump’s Brother Robert Trump Dead at 71 or 72? (No Proof of His D.O.B. On the Internet)

New York Post



Robert Trump, President Trump’s younger brother, who served as a top executive at the Trump Organization, has died. He was 72.



Robert’s death on Saturday comes a day after he was hospitalized in New York Friday. In June, he spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital.



“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” the president said in a statement.



“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” he went on. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever.



“Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”



Born in 1948, Robert was the youngest of the Trump's siblings.





In one of my last videos I was making a sarcastic joke about Donald Trump leaving us, I had no idea that his brother was about to pass away though. I found it very strange tonight when I learned of his passing that several news agencies were saying that he was 71 or 72 years old at the time of his death. When I looked for his date of birth on-line all I saw was that he was born in 1948. (Donald was born in 1946). They did not have an actual day of birth that i could find. According to the New York Post he died on August 15, 2020, after "multiple brain bleeds that began after a recent fall", according to a close friend of the family. Trump apparently visited him in the hospital on Friday, but was not at his bedside when he was pronounced dead, instead Trump was at one of his golf Courses in New Jersey giving a speech. I just don't understand Trump, then again maybe his brother is with Epstein. Who really knows these days.