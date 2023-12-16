Christmas Music CD by Noel Schwenk Now for Sale

5-minute sample in video. Link here to purchase CD: https://www.ebay.com/itm/404678422545 One hour of Christmas Music recorded by Noel Schwenk on various instruments - guitar, organ, piano, glockenspiel, vocals. Individual tracks ava for immediate download here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com
Mele Kalikimaka, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Sleigh Ride, Up On the Housetop, Jingle Bell Rock, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, We Gather Together, Winter Wonderland, Sheep May Safely Graze, Advent Gathering (Greek), Here Comes Santa Claus, White Christmas, Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
