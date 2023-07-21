Russia has Destroyed the Location of Ukrainian & Foreign Militants in a Hotel in Nikolaev - Confirmation

Russia has destroyed the location of Ukrainian and foreign militants in a hotel in Nikolaev
In addition, explosions were heard at a shipyard associated with the production of military boats and at the seaport. This was reported by the coordinator of the "Nikolaev underground", Sergey Lebedev.
