Russia has Destroyed the Location of Ukrainian & Foreign Militants in a Hotel in Nikolaev - Confirmation
Published Yesterday

Russia has destroyed the location of Ukrainian and foreign militants in a hotel in Nikolaev

In addition, explosions were heard at a shipyard associated with the production of military boats and at the seaport. This was reported by the coordinator of the "Nikolaev underground", Sergey Lebedev.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

