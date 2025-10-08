© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of Two Worlds One Conversation, Pastor Tim Anderson and Austin Graven explain the good news that is the Gospel and where the term “Gospel” comes from.
