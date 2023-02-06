https://gettr.com/post/p27hy3p3210
【Protest on Capitol Hill Broadcast Hightlights】2023.2.1 Miamivice Talks About the Exchange with Kim, a Journalist at the Finnish National Magazine (1)
02/01/2023 #fellowfighters were protesting against #SECCollusionwithCCP at Capitol Hill. @MiamiVice777 was talking about his encounter with Kim, a journalist at the Finnish National Magazine to interview many lawmakers/politicians in DC. Besides he wanted to know why the U.S.A freedom beacon and democracy beacon is covered with dust. Miami showed him the New Federal State of China would build a future system with constitutional government, full of democracy and freedom.
