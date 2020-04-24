White House Hot Mic reveals Pandemic HOAX - Philip La Vere

Doug Mills is a photographer in the Washington bureau of The New York Times, and was chief photographer for The Associated Press in Washington.



John Roberts currently serves as the chief White House correspondent for Fox News, prior he was an anchor and senior national correspondent at CNN. He has also worked at CTV and CBS News.



Mills “What do you know, buddy?”



Roberts “You can take off the mask, the case fatality rate is 0.1 to 0.3 according to USC.”



Mills “Really? That’s reassuring,”

“Everybody here has been vaccinated anyway.”



Roberts “USC and LA County public health came out with a study that found that there are 7,000 cases in California but they really believe there are anywhere from 221, 000 to 442,000 people who are infected.”



Mills “So it was a hoaX"



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