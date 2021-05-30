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Experts Reveal Covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine
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1685 views • May 30, 2021
“Mass Vaccination will Breed Dangerous Variants & Destroy Our Immunity” — Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD
By Dr. Ariyana Love
In a recent turn of events Vaccine Developer Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., DVM delivered a dire warning to mankind in an interview on March 8th, imploring all nations to immediately change course and halt the experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials. The future of the human race is at stake!
Dr. Bossche is a world leading vaccine scientist and virologist who worked for GAVI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. With credibility and expertise that’s off the charts and backed by sound science, Dr. Bossche instructed nations to HALT all COVID-19 vaccinations immediately, or an “uncontrollable monster” will be unleashed.
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/03/21/world-public-health-emergency-stop-big-pharmas-dna-vaccine-experiment/
By Dr. Ariyana Love
In a recent turn of events Vaccine Developer Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., DVM delivered a dire warning to mankind in an interview on March 8th, imploring all nations to immediately change course and halt the experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials. The future of the human race is at stake!
Dr. Bossche is a world leading vaccine scientist and virologist who worked for GAVI and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. With credibility and expertise that’s off the charts and backed by sound science, Dr. Bossche instructed nations to HALT all COVID-19 vaccinations immediately, or an “uncontrollable monster” will be unleashed.
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/03/21/world-public-health-emergency-stop-big-pharmas-dna-vaccine-experiment/
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