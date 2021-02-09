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Horowitz: Missouri county authorizes arrest of feds who violate Second Amendment
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462 views • February 09, 2021
DANIEL HOROWITZ | February 08, 2021
Blaze media
EXCERPT:
"What is our recourse when our own government criminalizes our most basic rights while it allows Black Lives Matter and Antifa to rampage through our streets with impunity?"
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-missouri-county-authorizes-arrest-of-feds-who-violate-second-amendment
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Blaze media
EXCERPT:
"What is our recourse when our own government criminalizes our most basic rights while it allows Black Lives Matter and Antifa to rampage through our streets with impunity?"
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-missouri-county-authorizes-arrest-of-feds-who-violate-second-amendment
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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