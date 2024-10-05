BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump praises Israeli Iron Dome, says he wants one for the US
“I love it. We're going to have it. One of the things I say, we're going to have an Iron Dome. Why shouldn't we have an Iron Dome? And you see how effective. So the other day, 287 big missiles, ballistic missiles, were shot into Israel. Every single one of them was taken down. Well, why shouldn't we have that?” the former president said during a campaign stop in North Carolina.

On October 1, Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/34067) at Israel in retaliation for Israel’s killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah. Iran claims 90% hit their targets, while Tel Aviv insists their “state-of-the-art” air defense stopped most of them – although evidence on the ground suggests otherwise. Israel's military censor has forbidden journalists in the country from reporting in detail on the incident, according to The Times of Israel.

What can you say it's Zion Don's Dome....at least Americans can sleep peacefully knowing they are safe from katyusha rockets fired from Mexico 🤡

Source @Geopolitics Live

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

donald trumpiron domeiron sieve
