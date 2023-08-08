Create New Account
Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 31, 2023 - Economy to Hell - The Market Crash - Trump to Be Arrested…Head Wound?
BraveTV
BRICS nations are preparing a new gold-backed global reserve currency. The new currency is expected to be announced during the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. The BRICS announcement is a key step in dethroning the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. Additionally, it is the most pronounced public challenge to the U.S. dollar on the global stage since the 2008 financial crisis.

How soon will they have President Trump in jail. They are hell-bent on having him locked away for a very long time so that he is no longer able to run for president or hold any office.

Could he become the Speaker of the House when he pulls the Trump Card?
BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.


