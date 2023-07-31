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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - July 31, 2023 - Economy to Hell - The Market Crash - Trump to Be Arrested…Head Wound?
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103 views • August 08, 2023

BRICS nations are preparing a new gold-backed global reserve currency. The new currency is expected to be announced during the BRICS summit in South Africa in August. The BRICS announcement is a key step in dethroning the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency. Additionally, it is the most pronounced public challenge to the U.S. dollar on the global stage since the 2008 financial crisis.

How soon will they have President Trump in jail. They are hell-bent on having him locked away for a very long time so that he is no longer able to run for president or hold any office.

Could he become the Speaker of the House when he pulls the Trump Card?
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Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/ 
To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean

Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com
To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.
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BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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