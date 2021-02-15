MEGA RANT!! by Stew Peters of Patriotically Correct Radio

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What if the TRUTH doesn't line up with the Narrative of the [DS].....
Feedback appreciated ~ leave your comments please and share!
Check out Stew Peters, Patriotically Correct Radio Show's channel at https://rumble.com/c/PCRadio and https://thepcradioshow.com/
Originally published by JamesRedPillsAmerica