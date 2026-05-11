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Iran LEGO: 'You Got BLOCKED' - US Humiliation in Hormuz
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LEGO rap sums up US humiliation in Hormuz
💬 "Biggest fleet on the planet got blocked, Project Freedom straight up got blocked, Straits are short, you are blocked!… Iran held the line and then made you pay."
LEGO US ships: trapped. LEGO Americans: confused. The empire's navy can't pass — but the memes can.
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