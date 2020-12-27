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Cabinet Check up One Eyed Jacks- Sarasota Fl
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67 views • December 27, 2020
Www.pinealpainting.com
Pineal Painting LLC
REMODEL WORK- Touch ups behind other contractors. The guy who put the hardware on comes to me and tells me that he picked the finish and the paint just "wouldn't stop peeling off" Needless to say I came back to this mess. Things like this happens sometimes. Nothing you can do but kill them with kindness.
Pineal Painting LLC
REMODEL WORK- Touch ups behind other contractors. The guy who put the hardware on comes to me and tells me that he picked the finish and the paint just "wouldn't stop peeling off" Needless to say I came back to this mess. Things like this happens sometimes. Nothing you can do but kill them with kindness.
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