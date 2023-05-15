Create New Account
Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Caught On Film At Badminton Hall 💉(2023)
82 views
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
May 11, 2023


At what point do the normies wake up?


People were not randomly dropping dead before the vaccines were rolled out, end of story. We’ve shared hundreds of videos of people collapsing / dying in the past two years. This is worldwide genocide. 💉🌎


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/sigWwr87o6ia/

sadsdropping deadsudden adult death syndromedied suddenlybadmintoncovid bcbadminton hall

