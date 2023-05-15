Sudden Adult Death Syndrome Caught On Film At Badminton Hall 💉(2023)

Covid BC
May 11, 2023
At what point do the normies wake up?
People were not randomly dropping dead before the vaccines were rolled out, end of story. We’ve shared hundreds of videos of people collapsing / dying in the past two years. This is worldwide genocide. 💉🌎
