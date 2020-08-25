Are you prepared to go to Jail for Jesus when the Mark of the Beast is here?

The Mark of the Beast (666) prophecy in the Book of Revelation (13:16-18) makes it clear that only with the mark will you be able to function normally within society: without it you will be considered illegal, because you will be forced to operate outside the legal structure of the system. The world is gearing up for a police state, where biometric identification, RFID chips, microchip implants, etc. are used to determine who are the "good guys" and who are the "bad guys". This video explores the inevitable consequences of being "illegals" for anyone who chooses to follow Christ rather than take the Mark of the Beast, in a world where the majority end up siding with the System. Are you willing to take that stand?