Chrystia Freeland is the Most Obnoxious, Arrogant and Condescending Female Politician in Canada

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I just needed a record of this back and forth between Conservative MP Larry Brock and Chrystia Freeland for future use when there is a Federal Election here in Canada. This woman has zero empathy and is an embarrassment to represent Canada in any form.
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Freeland gets grilled for relying on false CBC story for invoking the Emergencies Act
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