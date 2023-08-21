08.21.23 Fishing Trip Report

I couldn't get the pics in the in the thumbnail. I'll post a link below.

Trip Picshttps://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1540442821209624581?referrer=huhwhtfkr

We had a great time and Hilary missed us but the ride out was sketchy. we went from 0 viz going over the pass due to low clouds to a full blown sand storm in the Yume territory. Crazy stuff.

Thanks for watching my friends.

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/