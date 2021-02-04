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It's official FEMA is stepping on the scene!
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1651 views • February 04, 2021
Once they have vaccinated all of the volunteer and those that are unfortunate enough to know the truth then they will use the contact tracers to look for those that to have not been vaccinated they're gonna come knock on doors very soon! . . . . . #Fema #FemaCamps #mandatoryvaccine #RepentYourSins #thegreatreset #MartialLaw #agenda2030 #agenda201 #NewWorldOrder #MarkOfTheBeast #wakeup #Quarantine #covidvacccine #crimesagainsthumanity #CovidCamps #Reeducationcamps #HR6666 #Contacttracing #SocialDistancing
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