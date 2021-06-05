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It's Viewer Mail Friday and we respond to TruNews
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11 views • June 05, 2021
Friday's viewer mailbag is filled with some interesting nuggets this week including a question about the daily life of the Marcionites and our response to TruNews and Milo after they name-dropped us on air.
Mass of the First Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
Oldest inscription of Jesus' name
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_CA_rsQd9E
Origins of 'Judeo-Christian' and how it subverted the church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwR5gPC3k-I
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Mass of the First Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
Oldest inscription of Jesus' name
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_CA_rsQd9E
Origins of 'Judeo-Christian' and how it subverted the church
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwR5gPC3k-I
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
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