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"Evolution of Perception Re-Explained" - Book Signing April 3, 2021
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13 views • January 09, 2022
My book in a nutshell. Book signing held at the Circle Center, Myrtle Beach, SC on April 3, 2021. www.amazon.com/dp/B08XLD3NNP
Further reading: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott
One note: At the end (cut out of this video) a person in the audience said he felt the word in the book and title should have been 'consciousness' instead of 'perception.' This is a common misconception. See my video "Consciousness vs. Perception" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DfMx31TwFg&;t=1s
Further reading: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott
One note: At the end (cut out of this video) a person in the audience said he felt the word in the book and title should have been 'consciousness' instead of 'perception.' This is a common misconception. See my video "Consciousness vs. Perception" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DfMx31TwFg&;t=1s
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