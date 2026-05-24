Arming the Army of Believers Part 10

The pure word of God has been exchanged for man's interpretation of the word of God. Very few people reads the word and accept it for what it says. Even fewer people allows the Spirit of God to guide them to a fuller understanding of what the word is saying.

In this last video of the series - I focus on the word of God as the source of knowledge regarding us the new creation of Divine/Humans.

This is the broad focus of this final video - please absorb its content for his glories sake.