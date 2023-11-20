Create New Account
"Have Military Environmental Modification Programs Really Impacted Our Lives?"
Hal Graves
Published a day ago

Can our military actually affect conditions in the environment and bring about weather modification?  Modification technique research has actually been going on for many decades in the U.S..  Be it for strategic reasons, environmentally improved conditions, to including possible nefarious purposes, the U.S. seems to have developed modification tools that a lot of people are curious about.  My latest video, "Have Military Environmental Modification Programs Really Impacted Our Lives?"

Keywords
mind controlweather modificationhaarpweather manipulationearthquakeshurricanessevere weatherdroughtmilitary technologyus weather modification programsweather instabilityharsher winterspotential weather weaponsenhancing stormstargeting droughts or floodsgokona alaskaarrays of high powered antennasdestabilizing weatherionospheric changesgigantic heaterschanging the weatheruniversity of alaska fairbankshaarp transmitters

