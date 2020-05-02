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Microsoft's March 2020 Implanted Chip PATENT #060606!
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146 views • May 02, 2020
Posted on April 19, 2020
Source YT Channel: World News Report Today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxOW_M5J-GQ
#BillGates #Microsoft #Gates #microchip #bible
NOT CLICK BAIT....
You can not make this stuff up. Yes the link is below. Bill Gates and #Microsoft have filed a patent #060606 March 16th 2020, which will harvest body data and will allow users to buy and sell using a server, the #5G network, and the #Microsoft #cloud ! How would they be assigned this patent number? You tell me! This should scare every one of us. Read your #bible ! #Gates has created the #markofthebeast mark of the beast and it was patented less than a month ago and the patented # was #060606 ! This is insane. Please let me know what you think below...
Source YT Channel: World News Report Today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxOW_M5J-GQ
#BillGates #Microsoft #Gates #microchip #bible
NOT CLICK BAIT....
You can not make this stuff up. Yes the link is below. Bill Gates and #Microsoft have filed a patent #060606 March 16th 2020, which will harvest body data and will allow users to buy and sell using a server, the #5G network, and the #Microsoft #cloud ! How would they be assigned this patent number? You tell me! This should scare every one of us. Read your #bible ! #Gates has created the #markofthebeast mark of the beast and it was patented less than a month ago and the patented # was #060606 ! This is insane. Please let me know what you think below...
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