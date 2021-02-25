© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europa part six
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
290 views • February 25, 2021
Three best friends Stalin Churchill and Roosevelt use Poland as an excuse to begin their long planned extermination of Germany. It can no longer be said the Americans opposed communism, they were best friends with the Chinese and Soviet communists in BOTH theaters and we now know the Cold War was fake and the Americans still use China and Russia as their fictional "boogeyman" to this very day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.