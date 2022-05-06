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Food Supply Shutdown: Deer, fish, pigs euthanized; crops not planted [04.05.2022]
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871 views • May 06, 2022
An observing alien species would ask itself, "Why is humanity destroying ALL of their food sources?" In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian has a candid conversation about the overwhelming number of attacks on our food supply. With crops unplanted and with more food facilities burning down, the media runs stories about "food fire conspiracy theories." And it's not just chickens -- the state is also killing deer and fish in the name of stopping diseases. Start growing food now.
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/05/04/food-supply-shutdown-deer-fish-pigs-euthanized-crops-not-planted/
87,897 views Premiered 18 hours ago
Ice Age Farmer
321K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oOH9RkTKLOY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/05/04/food-supply-shutdown-deer-fish-pigs-euthanized-crops-not-planted/
87,897 views Premiered 18 hours ago
Ice Age Farmer
321K subscribers
https://youtu.be/oOH9RkTKLOY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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