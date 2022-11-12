Welcome To Proverbs Club.Feast Of Wisdom Is Ready.
Proverbs 9:2 (NIV).
2) She has prepared her meat and mixed her wine;
she has also set her table.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom has completed her tasks
and invites you to feast with her.
https://pc1.tiny.us/254hhd6h
