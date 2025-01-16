A strong image of Russian soldiers from the Tsentr Group of Forces attacking and capturing the trenches of Ukrainian troops struggling to slow down Russian advance on Pokrovsk direction. The Russian military channel shared a short video on January 16, 2025, in which soldiers from the Atlant Battalion of the 35th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, organize their rapid attack to neutralize one of the enemy's strongholds on the front line, encircle them and gain strategic advantage over Pokrovsk city, or Russian name “Krasnoarmeysk”. At the beginning of the work, fiber-optic FPV drone arrived at Leopard 1A5 tank, where German tanks have been a constant nightmare for Ukrainian crews of Russian operation since February 2022.

Another fiber-optic FPV drone later arrived at Ukrainian defense point, which seems to be well-designed by Zelensky regime in order to hold Pokrovsk. The drone blew up one of the points, where the drone's camera showed several Ukrainian soldiers resting, unaware that danger was threatening their defense. As a result, such tactical tricks by drones helped the assault infantry to break through Kiev army’s trenches, losing control of the situation due to the sudden presence of Russian infantry with little direct fire during the attack. The Russian military reported that Ukrainian troops suffered significant losses during the cleanup and the important stronghold was captured.

Speaking about Ukrainian army, of course talking about all sorts of difficulties but claim that they were never defeated. On January 15, journalist Yury Butusov wrote that the Ukrainian military commanders lost control near Pokrovsk — Butusov went on to say that Ukrainian infantry suffered significant losses in an obvious attempt to slow down the Russian troops. There were reports that the Ukrainians were retreating from the city. They did not have enough forces to confront Russian army. At the same time, the crews of Grad MLRS from the Tsentr Group of Forces destroyed Ukrainian positions in the stronghold and disrupted their rotation around Pokrovsk. The famous Russian Grad rocket launchers, fired at the location – one of Kiev’s main logistics centers which is experiencing internal tensions and logistical problems. While Russia can produce artillery shells and missiles much faster than all NATO countries combined!

