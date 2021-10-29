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1030 信義商圈反針大遊行站出來 🌲下午兩點松壽公園廣場
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https://spark.adobe.com/page/brFPlJY6xpbbb/
曾勁元 阿元律師
反毒針台灣守護者聯盟
1030反針遊行了
請各位廣傳這部影片去宣傳
希望更多人一起來參與！！！
訴求: 人民有用藥選擇權/ 反對針劑通行證 (不限)
曾勁元 阿元律師
反毒針台灣守護者聯盟
1030反針遊行了
請各位廣傳這部影片去宣傳
希望更多人一起來參與！！！
訴求: 人民有用藥選擇權/ 反對針劑通行證 (不限)
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