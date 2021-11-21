Dr. Andrew Kaufman – There is NO VIRUS, Never was and Never Will Be

Dr. Andrew Kaufman – There is NO VIRUS, Never was and Never Will BeYes Viruses are NOT something you catch. Viruses are NOT a living thing. If they are NOT alive. How can you catch something that isn't even alive? Remember Viruses have to have a living host a body to stay alive. So as soon as the virus touches air oxygen it's no longer alive. We have billions apon billions of viruses and bacteria inside our bodies. Without them we wouldn't be alive today. Sharing germs and bacteria is what creates a healthy immune system. Nor would it be contagious. Because Viruses are NOT contagious. A flu is NOT something you catch. It's simply your body detoxification a cleansing. Cleaning out bad toxins from your body. From the food your been eating drinking weather changes and the technology we use whether it be Electromagnetic waves wifi .Tv radiation smart phone ect. Think about this for a minute why do all governments in every country all around the world have a lab or some sort of lab or bio lab for these so called infectious diseases. That are completely sealed off and wrapped up with plastic and kept in cold freezers. And they wear hazmat suits and protective clothing and take all these precautions. And they show it in movies about Viruses or deadly diseases. Because as soon as the virus is let out into the air oxygen it's dead completely useless NOT alive anymore. Same as Covid-19 doesn't even exist. Or Variants. Swine flu was a complete hoax. Spainish flu the vaccines killed 50,000000 not the flu. Polio ddt chemical spraying. Bird flu hoax. Sars hoax. Viruses cannot cross-species ie; from animal to mankind. It is impossible for humans to develop animal flus----A. Because Viruses are not contagious, and, B. Because animal RNA/DNA is not compatible with human RNA/DNA. The only way animal tissue can be observed in the blood is through injection of animal tissues, which make their way to the blood, bypassing the digestive tract. Only then will swine tissue, or bird tissue, or any such animal tissue appear in the body. When animal meat is consumed by a human, it is converted into human tissue. Human cells cannot produce animal cells or Viruses. If we develop Viruses, they are human Viruses. Even if animal Viruses 'hijacked' human cells, human cells cannot possible produce animal Virusessource: